DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #6 By DailyCoin

DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #6



There’s a grain of truth to every joke, and crypto memes are a distilled form of the grain.

The end of summer is a time of melancholy. Vacations are over, the weather is moody, and the sky is cloudy. On the other hand, cryptos are waking up from the summer lull, and so too are the crypto meme artists. The more events that happen in the market, the more reasons there are to dive into memeology and create some hilarious pictures.

Can You Decide Already, OnlyFans?

The top story of the week was OnlyFans’ decision to ban explicit content from the platform. The decision definitely seemed strange, taking into consideration that this type of content was their “cash cow.” On the other hand, the main issue there was the pretentious banking service providers.

Of course, maxis and other crypto evangelists began claiming: “crypto is a cure for all diseases.” Oh well, as usual…

Even Rapper Tyga announced that he was creating his own OnlyFans, with blockchain and cryptos. In the end, OnlyFans made a U-turn and suspended their ban. Which is a pity, just imagine this:

Three Things to Watch Forever: The NFT Boom, GameFi Boom, and… Nope, Only Two Things

Although cryptos were not so active during this summer, NFTs and blockchain gaming literally skyrocketed. Just look at this: the Philippines is planning to gather taxes from people’s Axie Infinity income, while Justin Sun is paying more than half a million for an NFT of a rock.

Moreover, when talking about NFTs, the hardest thing is trying to explain to people why a jpeg costs so much. You either go deep into the psychology of human behaviour and the philosophy of value, or you simply say: “I don’t know,” and never mention the topic ever again. There is in-between.

Where is my NFT gang at? pic.twitter.com/eum3lum3nf — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) August 12, 2021

pic.twitter.com/Qm1pUm0bNo — KATZ (@KourageousKATZ) August 12, 2021

Breaking News: Visa (NYSE:) Bought a CryptoPunk. Bitcoin Maxis Don’t Care!

This week, Visa impressed the crypto community by buying a CryptoPunk. Of course, it seems like Visa is ahead of Mastercard (NYSE:) in terms of crypto adoption. However, the official purchase of an NFT by the company looks a bit weird, especially taking into consideration the level of media high rotation thereafter.

On the other side of the fence, there are Bitcoin maxis who are investing into their favourite crypto, like an overfed pet. One such person is Michael Saylor, a maxi of high rank. His MicroStrategy is buying bitcoins like hotcakes! Portfolio diversification is for the weak!

pic.twitter.com/dzybyKhGa7 — Alistair Milne (@alistairmilne) August 24, 2021

When delusional authoritarians attempt to crush Bitcoin… pic.twitter.com/NiNBKpIP2L — Jameson Lopp (@lopp) August 12, 2021

To Buy, or Not to Buy, that is the Question

The most popular question asked by newbies about crypto is: “when should I buy or sell?” It is a real dilemma for experienced crypto traders as well, just imagine if the prices in your local shop were going up and down, but you’d like to buy something only on Black Friday, without a particular announced date. Feel the pain in your head already? Cryptoverse inhabitants live with that all the time. Even worse, not only do they need to buy, but they also need to sell too, unless, of course, they’re HODLers, which is a whole different beast.

This is the way. #Bitcoin #Crypto #cryptomemezz #cryptomemes #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/Q9CGgQ1lWB — Crypto Meme (@Crypto_Memezz) August 18, 2021

When #bitcoin dips pic.twitter.com/3hjmYXz6X8 — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) August 18, 2021

Who can relate? #cryptomemes pic.twitter.com/b9TPRgOL9x — Ciara Sun (@CiaraHuobi) August 11, 2021

RT IF YOU AGREE !#cryptomemes #cryptomeme #feedsystem pic.twitter.com/3XAXXap0Qh — FEED SYSTEM (@SystemFeed) August 13, 2021

