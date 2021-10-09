DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #11 – Squid Game of Crypto or Technological Dystopia By DailyCoin

Matilda Colman
DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #11 – Squid Game of Crypto or Technological Dystopia

There’s a grain of truth to every joke, and crypto memes are a distilled form of the grain.

There is a question that keeps me awake at night. Is crypto an exit from, or an entrance into the dystopian world? On one hand, it’s indeed decentralized and deflationary. On the other hand, isn’t the crypto space a battle royale of coins, DeFis, dApps, NFTs, scammers, and communities? Uncannily similar to the ones seen in Squid Game!

Animal Coins Are Like Invitations to Squid Game

Squid Game became the latest hit series on Netflix (NASDAQ:). In the plot, people who were deeply in debt received an invitation to participate in a contest with a grand money prize. However, the twist to these games are the deadly outcomes for people who lose. Although, each death adds ₩100M to the main prize.

Isn’t it similar to animal shill coins? Everybody wants to try their luck but only a handful of people emerge victorious.

Ideology Plays a Great Role

Crypto is not a closed community. However, due to the complexity of the field, its entry level is quite high. This creates a feeling of inclusivity. Then again, most of the time when we check out most pieces of crypto news it’s an almost religious scene. Non-believers yelling at maxis, or vice versa.

It’s good that crypto has an ideology of decentralization, which is opposite to an Orwellian scenario. On the other hand, sometimes decentralization is only one step away from anarchy, which is a dystopia in itself as well.

The Cold War of Modern Times

Although we have come to the consensus that crypto is most probably not an Orwellian case, it does divide the world. For example, two of the most radical countries sitting on opposite sides of the river are China and El Salvador. The first has tried to ban crypto as fiercely as humanly possible, while the other has adopted it as legal tender and started to implement Bitcoin ATMs and wallets for its citizens. Doesn’t it sound like the start of a technological Cold War?

NFTs are Fun but Eye-Blurring

In opposition to Orwel’s “1984”, Huxley created a dystopian world based on obeying human nature and serotonin addiction, rather than totalitarianism. “Brave New World” describes a world in which people focus on mood-altering drugs, mass media, and easy sexual gratification prevails over other aspects of life.

Blockchain technology is extremely important nowadays. However, owning NFTs is the same as owning real houses or expensive cars, eye-blurring.

