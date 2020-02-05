Dad shares TikTok dance video for every day his newborn is in the NICU

Tik Tok
It's time to take off the dance shoes!
Father of the year Chris Askew You have a few difficult weeks to say the least. After his wife, Danielle Askew, gave birth to his newborn son Dylan 10 weeks ahead of time due to a complication of pregnancy called partial detachment of the placenta, Chris decided to wait for his son to come home dancing through him.
The father of four is releasing a dance video every day that his son is in the NICU, and is now until day 22. The father of four sat for an interview in The Today Show to talk about his son and why he decided to turn his wait into viral content. He wanted a way to cheer up his son and connect with other parents who might be going through a similar struggle.
"Dylan has had a couple of bad days, but for the most part he has been really positive," Askew told TODAY Parents. "We have just spent 21 days in the NICU, and we spent two days when I started dancing. They have not set an exact date for him to return home, but they are projecting maybe another two or three weeks."
While staying at the Ronald McDonald House near his son's hospital in Orlando, Florida, Chris decided to publish his first video. Like many viral videos during the night, I had no idea what I would expect when he woke up in the morning.
"I published it and went to bed," he shared. "I woke up and had 400,000 or 500,000 visits. And then the messages began to arrive: there has been a lot of support for my family, and it is also helping other people in some way. People thank me and share their success stories of the NICU ". … has helped some families who lost babies in the NICU to overcome a difficult situation and smile. I assumed that as long as that happened, I would continue dancing. "
He has danced practically everywhere. From short videos with colleagues and fellow firefighters, to record a video dancing with the Orlando Magic basketball dancers. Chris's wish for these videos is small but noble. "When this started, I really didn't have a mission or a plan," he shared. "But now I have seen that it helps people and makes them smile, so I will spread everything I can to everyone."
We support you, Chris and Dylan!
