Dad shares TikTok dance video for every day his newborn is in the NICU

It's time to take off the dance shoes!

Father of the year Chris Askew You have a few difficult weeks to say the least. After his wife, Danielle Askew, gave birth to his newborn son Dylan 10 weeks ahead of time due to a complication of pregnancy called partial detachment of the placenta, Chris decided to wait for his son to come home dancing through him.

The father of four is releasing a dance video every day that his son is in the NICU, and is now until day 22. The father of four sat for an interview in The Today Show to talk about his son and why he decided to turn his wait into viral content. He wanted a way to cheer up his son and connect with other parents who might be going through a similar struggle.

"Dylan has had a couple of bad days, but for the most part he has been really positive," Askew told TODAY Parents. "We have just spent 21 days in the NICU, and we spent two days when I started dancing. They have not set an exact date for him to return home, but they are projecting maybe another two or three weeks."