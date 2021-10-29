“Dad Bod” & “TBH” Officially Added To The Merrian-Webster Dictionary

Times are changing and the Merriam-Webster dictionary is staying reflective with the new words we’ve created.

On Wednesday, Merriam-Webster added 455 new words and definitions. Some of the terms added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary include “dad-bod,” “Flutternutter,” and “air-fryer.”

As we know and heard, many of the gworlz use the term “dad bod,” when speaking about a man who may have a little extra weight around his belly. According to Merriam-Webster, it’s “a physique regarded as typical of an average father.” The dictionary also described it as “one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular.”

Another word added, “Fluffernutter,” is a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème. The dictionary also has “amirite,” a shorter phrase for “am I right.” “TBH” was also added, and it stands for “to be honest.”