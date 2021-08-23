DaBaby Thanks Hot 97 During His Summer Jam Performance For Being “Willing To Stick Their Neck Out On The Line”

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

After weeks of controversy and being dropped from seven musical festivals following his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens on July 26th, DaBaby returned on stage tonight at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert in New Jersey. While there was a downpour or rain due to Hurricane Henri, the ‘Bop’ rapper took the time to address the controversy before hopping on the mic. In a prerecorded message, DaBaby apologized once more for the comments he made and reiterated that he didn’t intend to offend anyone.

In the video, he also took the time out to thank Hot 97. “[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash,” DaBaby said. “So hats off to y’all for that… They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any way live on that stage a few weeks ago.”

DaBaby continued by saying Hot 97 was also willing to stick their neck out on the line and willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world and still allow him to come out on their stage and utilize their platform. According to Complex, following the recording, DaBaby performed Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby,” which he is featured on. However, it’s what he said that might have contradicted his apology. Reports state he said the people that were actually offended the rest of you were being cry babies.”

Although “cancel culture” isn’t something new discussed, some of the Roommates were happy to see DaBaby back on stage. One commented, “He’s good. We all make mistakes. Let’s not be too specific.” Another commented, “WE GONE STICK BESIDE HIM.” Roomies, drop a comment and let us know your thought below!

