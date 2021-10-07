DaBaby Responds To Influencer Who Claims He Tried To Talk To Her Despite Knowing She Was Married

DaBaby is not having it with an Atlanta influencer who is alleging that he tried to have a third party connect them despite the rapper knowing she was married.

The woman, who goes by “MrsLaTruth” on her social media accounts, posted a lengthy message accompanied by some screenshots to her Instagram page, accusing DaBaby of trying to get in contact with her through another woman.

Mrs. LaTruth says it all went down in the DMs after DaBaby was allegedly working on something with her husband.

“The ultimate disrespect for me is to have someone who steps in your dm who 1) Not only knows [you’re] married, 2) was in the midst of doing business with my husband, 3) I ain’t nobody’s BIHHH and 4) disrespect my husband and my marriage!!!” the woman began her message.

The alleged screenshots she shared showed a woman who allegedly reached out to her share another screenshot that was an alleged conversation between the third party and Baby.

In that alleged message, it appeared DaBaby wrote, “I need you to hit this bad b***h up for me! This my 2nd time seeing her that a sign right?” It also appeared as if he sent Mrs. LaTruth’s page to the third party.

“Some ppl would say you should just ignore it but NAH this is the ultimate disrespect that I can’t look past,” Mrs. LaTruth said. “My profile clearly says MRSLATRUTH and my husband is LATRUTH the person your team has spoken [to] plenty of times.”

You can read the woman’s full rant below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mrslatruth (@mrslatruth)

After the woman’s initial post circulated online, DaBaby hopped on his Instagram story to address the allegations, claiming the messages were doctored. He added that he wouldn’t try to holla at a married woman and that the language used in the alleged messages does not reflect the way he talks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The post DaBaby Responds To Influencer Who Claims He Tried To Talk To Her Despite Knowing She Was Married appeared first on The Shade Room.