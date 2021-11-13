DaBaby Receives Love From DaniLeigh And The Mothers Of His Children After Releasing Latest Mixtape

That’s not DaBaby that’s my baby! DaBaby dropped his first mixtape of the year and took it back to his roots! Formerly known as Baby Jesus, DaBaby dropped the six-song mixtape that he says has no skips titled, ‘Back on my baby Jesus s**t again.’ The tape, which is his first to drop this year, has some of everyone showing him love, including his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh and the mothers of his children.

DaniLeigh has slowly been making her way back onto Instagram since the recent birth of her daughter. However, she took the time to repost DaBaby’s album on her Instagram page, which seemed to take some folks by surprise. While it’s unclear if DaBaby is the father of her daughter, people have continued to speculate he is. Especially since that was her last public relationship. The love didn’t stop with Dani. Meme, the mother of his daughter Serenity, shared a moment between her son Caleb and the rapper on Instagram.

Meme shared some clips of Caleb in a barbershop in what appeared to be a music video where DaBaby was pictured in the background. The mother of his daughter Nova also revealed a painting of DaBaby in her room that depicted his mixtape cover. Outside of the women showing him love, other rappers, including 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, and Money Man, also reposted the mixtape in their IG stories.

DaBaby is back to being booked and busy following his Rolling Loud controversy. Tonight he will be in Las Vegas for his mixtape release party at Drais. The Charlotte native shared that he was at soundcheck preparing for tonight’s festivities just fifteen minutes ago.

