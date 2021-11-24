DaBaby, Quavo, And Others Served Their Communities By Giving Away Food And Other Items For Thanksgiving

The celebrities aren’t done making a difference in their communities this holiday season! Yesterday we shared Jayda Cheaves, Pardison Fontaine, and Kandi Burruss gave away turkeys and more in their hometown, and other celebrities have followed suit! Today, Quavo, Marlo Hampton, and Naturi Naughton handed out turkeys & other items in GA. The stars took to their Instagram to showcase the wonderful exchange.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Quavo was seen giving out turkeys to people who pulled up to his giveaway safely and sat in their cars. His act of service inspired one young girl so much that she asked to hand out turkeys beside him. We all know DaBaby goes hard for the 704. The “Bop” rapper brought out the whole city and gave out 100 gift cards in Charlotte, NC. That wasn’t it all, Roomies!

Fivio Foreign, in partnership with his Foreignside foundation, and Sassy Ming Lee organized an event for kids at Children Of Promise NYC in Brooklyn for Thanksgiving. The non-profit organization is a community-centered organization that partners with children and families impacted by mass incarceration. During the Fivio, Dream Doll, Arrogant Tae, and others served the children a Thanksgiving dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

This isn’t the first time that Fivio has partnered with Ming. Earlier this year, the two collaborated on an event where he gave out Valentine’s Day gifts to single mothers who were victims of domestic violence. Fivio gave the women roses, snacks, teddy bears, and gift bags that included candles and more from Black-owned companies at the event. In addition, inside the gift bags, each woman received a handwritten note from Fivio to uplift their spirits and remind them that their situation was temporary. We can’t wait to see what other celebrities serve their communities this holiday season.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post DaBaby, Quavo, And Others Served Their Communities By Giving Away Food And Other Items For Thanksgiving appeared first on The Shade Room.