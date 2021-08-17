DaBaby Posts Cute Video With His Daughter & Jokingly Says He’s Becoming An R&B Singer Due To Being Cancelled

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, saying the last few weeks for DaBaby have been drama-filled is definitely an understatement, as his controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ+ community and HIV/AIDS sparked national outrage. Now that things seemed to have died down, DaBaby appears in better spirits, as evidenced by a cute new video he posted with his daughter while showing off his R&B singing skills.

Following his lengthy third apology for his previous offensive comments, DaBaby has kept a noticeably low profile on social media, but he officially returned and brought along his daughter for a video where he had a little fun playing with the idea of a career change.

In the video posted to his Instagram, DaBaby and his daughter are cuddled up together singing J. Cole’s 2013 song “Power Trip” featuring the vocal stylings of Miguel. He captioned the video, writing “They done canceled yo daddy twin. I’m switching to R&B, f**k a rap” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

As we previously reported, after it seemed that most of the entertainment industry was publicly coming out against him, DaBaby found a surprising support system in Miley Cyrus.

She posted the following message to DaBaby on Instagram, writing:

“As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness. The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication and connection. It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!”

Miley then captioned the photo by telling DaBaby to check his DMs while asking for them to speak personally. “@Dababy check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!” she wrote.

