DaBaby Announces ‘Live Show Killa’ Tour Presented By Rolling Loud

After months of public scrutiny for his controversial comments at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby is gearing up to go on a 22-state tour presented by the music festival.

In an Instagram post, DaBaby announced the ‘Live Show Killa’ tour presented by Rolling Loud, which is set to begin at the end of November in Chicago, IL and end in Los Angeles in February 2022. Baby all be hitting cities like Atlanta, Philly and Detroit along the way.

The tour announcement is a full-circle moment for DaBaby, who recently found himself in the hot seat of cancel culture for calling out people with HIV during his set at the Miami festival. After videos of his comments went viral, DaBaby was dropped from various festivals and subsequently issued a public apology to the LGBTQ+ community.

In said apology, DaBaby said he was “misinformed” and needed the “wisdom, education and resources” he received from people who are mow knowledgeable about the impact of HIV/AIDS on the LGBTQ+ community. About a month later, DaBaby met with nine HIV awareness organizations to apologize and speak with people who live with the virus.

DaBaby’s efforts to educate himself seem to have worked in his favor, as the CEO of one of those organizations recently recognized his growth. As we previously reported, Gweonlyn D. Clemons, CEO of LGBTQ org ‘Relationship Unleashed’ told TMZ the members of her nonprofit are supporting DaBaby’s career. Clemons said he took the time to educate himself about the harmful and triggering comments he made, and for that, he should be able to lead a happy and prosperous career in peace.

Pre-sale tickets for DaBaby’s tour go live Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

