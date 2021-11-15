DaBaby and Dani Leigh Trend Online Following Heated Instagram Lives And Exchanges

Whew! The internet received their answers to a long-awaited question late Sunday evening. DaBaby and Dani Leigh share a three-month old daughter together. Sunday night was the first time the public has seen the DaBaby and Dani Leigh interact since the fall out of their relationship and Dani’s pregnancy announcement. However, the interactions didn’t appear to be joyous or celebratory. One live unraveled into a series of heated shots thrown at each other via Instagram.

The night began with DaBaby speaking on Dani Leigh’s live from behind the camera. The live feed instantly registered as a heated interaction with Dani Leigh sitting on one side of the bed feeding their never-publicly-seen baby girl. She shouts explicit language at him, while he calls her “crazy girl” and “coo coo for cocoa puffs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The live abruptly ends and shortly afterwards DaBaby posted a statement to his Instagram Story. In the post, he clarifies that the last hour of their interaction was recorded for his “safety and business done based on [his] reputation.” He says Dani refuses to let him go and alleges he’s been “beat on and yelled at and chased around.” He clarifies that he doesn’t want to press charges, just wants her peacefully removed from what appears to be his penthouse in Charlotte.

“Hate shawty went out that way but that ain’t my business,” DaBaby wrote. “I’m a father first always, and always will be.”

He ended his statement by reassuring readers that he wrote the words himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

In this live clip, Dani Leigh interacts with law enforcement called to the property. She’s heard refusing to answer their questions about the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

In addition to her live, Dani Leigh posted with her own statements on the matter to her Instagram Story. Her first statement alleges that they’ve been living together for three months since the birth of their daughter. She says he came home on Sunday night and asked her to leave his home and stay at a hotel. She alleges that he became upset because she ordered a Plan B pill to his condo following unprotected sex. Additionally, she makes accusations of DaBaby wanting to have sexual relationships with the other mothers of his children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Dani Leigh followed up her initial post with another statement. She threatens to post content contradicting his statements to her about them having just “a love affair.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Moment later, Dani Leigh goes on Instagram live once again. This time she appears settled, but highly emotional as she gives her perspective of the situation. She explains having genuine love for DaBaby since their initial meeting three years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, DaBaby seemingly addressed the situation with a shady post to his story. He doesn’t name Dani, but shows the movie posters for ‘A Thin Line Between Love & Hate’ and ‘Get Out.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The post DaBaby and Dani Leigh Trend Online Following Heated Instagram Lives And Exchanges appeared first on The Shade Room.