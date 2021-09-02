Da Brat & LisaRaye Discuss Their Fight In ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Preview – Hollywood Life

Da Brat and her sister, LisaRaye, sit down and talk about their very public fight in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Brat Loves Judy.’ Da Brat explains why she didn’t ‘fight back’ on ‘Cocktails With Queens.’

Da Brat and LisaRaye have a very open and honest conversation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 2 episode of Brat Loves Judy. LisaRaye reveals that Judy, Brat’s fiancee, called her and invited her to come visit. LisaRaye tells Da Brat that she wants to get her “family life” in order.

She’s starting with Da Brat. The sisters talk about their heated “argument” on Cocktails With Queens that went viral. “First of all, it wasn’t an argument,” Da Brat says. LisaRaye agrees with Brat. “I damn near didn’t say sh*t,” Brat continues.

Their public falling out started when LisaRaye admitted she was upset that she found out about Da Brat and Judy’s relationship through the blogs. “I just didn’t want to hear it from the blogs and the interviews of people asking me questions, and I didn’t know what to say…because I didn’t hear it from you. And so I’m hurt. That’s what I am,” LisaRaye said on FOX Soul’s Cocktails With Queens.

Both Da Brat and LisaRaye acknowledge the conversation got out of hand. Da Brat explains why she didn’t clap back during the intense conversation. “I didn’t fight back or I didn’t say nothing back because I knew she was hurt and I didn’t want to add fuel to the fire or start fussing with her because if you say something to her, she’s going to say something back and then that’s just going to give it more life. If you don’t feed a plant, it won’t f**king grow,” she says.

The synopsis for the September 2 episode reads: “After their engagement, Brat and Judy face family members to address strained relations. Brat tries to reconcile with her estranged sister LisaRaye over their public falling out. Judy struggles to parent her daughter Deja in the right direction.” Brat Loves Judy airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.