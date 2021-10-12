D2L Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

Article content Toronto , Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D2L Inc. (“ D2L ” or the “ Company “) announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories in Canada, and obtained a receipt for, a preliminary base PREP prospectus (the “ Preliminary Prospectus “) for a proposed initial public offering of subordinate voting shares (the “ Offering “). The number and price of the subordinate voting shares to be sold have not yet been determined.

Article content TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets are acting as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners with a syndicate of underwriters for the Offering (collectively, the “ Underwriters “). The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Offering and has not yet become final for purposes of a distribution of securities to the public. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any province or territory of Canada prior to the time that a receipt for the final prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus may be obtained from any of the Underwriters and is available under D2L’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .