D.R. Horton profit jumps as house shortages fuel price surge By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker walks by a house built by the D.R. Horton company seen for sale in Arvada, Colorado January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) – Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc posted a 65% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from record-high property prices as demand far outpaced supply that was crippled by raw material and labor shortages.

Demand for housing remains strong as home buyers take advantage of low mortgage rates before the government raises them next year.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to an average of 3.14% last month, before coming down to 3.09% for the week ending Nov. 4, according to data from mortgage giant Freddie Mac (OTC:).

“While mortgage rates fell after several weeks on the rise, we expect future upticks due to stronger economic data and as the Federal Reserve pulls back on its stimulus,” said Sam Khater, mortgage company Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Rising borrowing costs could make homeownership less affordable for some first-time buyers.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 3.97% in September 2019 before the pandemic.

The top U.S. homebuilder said homes closed in the third quarter increased 8% to 21,937 homes compared to 20,248 units a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the largest U.S. homebuilder rose to $1.33 billion, or $3.7 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $829 million, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $8.11 billion from $6.4 billion a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR