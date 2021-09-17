D-BOX Becomes the Official Haptic Supplier of Adrenalin GmbH All DRSeven® Simulators in all future Nürburgring eSports Sim Racing Centers will be equipped with D-BOX actuators

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, and Adrenalin GmbH (“Adrenalin”) are pleased to announce an agreement upon which D-BOX becomes the exclusive haptic supplier for all their Simulators, including the DRSeven® Sim Racing Simulators created for Nürburgring eSports, their first 6 degrees of freedom (“DOF”) unit dedicated to eSports. Nürburgring eSports is planning to open several franchises over the coming year, offering the best global network of Sim Racing eSports venues. Adrenalin GmbH and D-BOX will be attending the ADAC Sim Racing Expo 2021 this week (booth 5/5), from September 17 to September 19, at the Nürburgring in Germany.

The global gaming simulator market is estimated to grow quite rapidly over the next few years. Adrenalin wants to capitalize on that opportunity, offer a superior playing experience and enhanced performance. Adrenalin has tested several haptic solutions available in the market and determined that D-BOX was the most precise and reliable solution. Based on that, they have decided to install D-BOX actuators in all their products especially in their DRSeven® simulators which will be deployed in all the Nürburgring eSports franchises.

The quality of racing games has improved dramatically over the recent years. In Sim Racing, we are now approaching the realism of car racing both in terms of the realistic representation of established racing circuits and the sensations felt in a race car. The deployment of racing simulation centers will therefore undoubtedly benefit the training of a new generation of racing drivers by allowing them to familiarize themselves with the different circuits, different types of race cars, without time limit, and at a fraction of the cost of a real racing practice session.

“We really believe in this concept of Sim Racing Centers. As vaccines roll out around the world, restrictions lift and entertainment complexes reopen gradually, it appears that people are willing to pay for an experience they could not get after a year stuck at home,” declared Yannick Gemme, Vice President, Sales of D-BOX. “Sim Racing centers is a fairly new concept, which we believe will attract people looking for new immersive and realistic racing experiences.”

“Adrenalin is thrilled to partner with D-BOX. This haptic system is essential when it comes time to recreate the realism of a race, and D-BOX is the best in that field. We have built our brand around quality, precision and reliability, and for that reason it was extremely important for us to associate with a partner that felt the same and could deliver that,” declared Thomas Hölzlhammer, Chief Executive Officer at Adrenalin. “We are all very excited to train the car racers of tomorrow, in providing them with the best Sim Racing experience, not only with DRSeven® simulators in Nürburgring eSports Centers, as well as with all our other Sim Racing products.”

D-BOX is present all week at ADAC Sim Racing Expo 2021 at booth 5/5. D-BOX is a major sponsor of the event and is showcasing the D-BOX motion zone, recreating the racing experience and feelings as if you were a SIM Racer.

ABOUT ADRENALIN

Adrenalin was established in 2016 as a Sim Racing Center. Based on a collaboration with Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG, ADAC Mittelrhein e.V., VLN VV GmbH as Nürburgring eSports GmbH, they began searching for the ultimate simulator experience. After testing several systems, the decision matured to developing one for themselves. Today Adrenalin’s vision is to create high-quality simulators as prototypes, including both larger format and smaller product types. Currently the company remains focused within the B2B segment of business, however in the future looks to expand into the B2C market, offering a full range of consumer products.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stéphane Vidal David Montpetit Vice President, Marketing and Communication Chief Financial Officer 450-442-3003, ext. 373 450-442-3003, ext. 296 svidal@d-box.com dmontpetit@d-box.com

ADRENALIN GMBH

Thomas Hölzlhammer

Chief Executive Officer

+49-6146-8379900

th@adrenalin-esports.com