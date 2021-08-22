Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content PRAGUE — The tender for a new bloc at CEZ’s Dukovany nuclear power plant could be launched by the end of this year, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Sunday. State-controlled CEZ should be able to launch the tender – the Czech Republic’s largest single investment estimated to be worth at least 6 billion euros ($7 billion) – once bidders have responded to a security questionnaire. “In my view, it is a matter of maximum one month from the moment the security questionnaires arrive,” Havlicek said in a Czech Television talkshow.