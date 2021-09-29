Czech crown firms ahead of c.bank meet, forint edges up

Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
firmed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint snapping a
five-day losing streak and the Czech crown among the top gainers
a day ahead of an expected central bank rate hike.
The Czech crown firmed 0.15% to 25.4620 per euro
after local markets re-opened from a state holiday on Tuesday,
with focus largely on the Czech central bank meeting on
Thursday.
Analysts expect the bank to speed up rate hikes with a
larger-than-usual 50 basis points increase, the first since
Article content
1997.
The Hungarian and Czech central banks started raising rates
in June to fight inflation as their economies were bouncing back
from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
The Hungarian forint edged up 0.06% and was trading
at 359.33 per euro, but still trading at a two-month low and
near the key 360-level.
The currency fell about 2% over the past week, pressured by
a lower-than-expected, 15-basis-point rate hike from the central
bank last week.
Rising U.S. Treasury yields and Hungary’s row with the
European Union over several issues have also weakened the
forint, traders have said.
“The Hungarian forint is the highest beta currency in this
peer group, and tends to do worse during risk-off moves,”
Commerzbank wrote in a note.
Article content
Hungarian government bond yields on the long end of the curve
retreated on Wednesday after a jump in the previous session.
“The rise in U.S. treasury yields reached the Hungarian bond
market yesterday, and yields rose by about 10 basis points, but
they have retreated somewhat today,” a fixed-income trader in
Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was 3.2% on Wednesday.
Besides the rise in core market yields, the gradual tapering
of the central bank’s quantitative easing program also affected
yields, another FI trader said.
The bank announced last week that bond purchases will
decrease from a weekly amount of 50 billion forints to 40
billion.
The central bank bought 30 billion forints ($98.62 million)
worth of government bonds from commercial banks at its weekly
Article content
aucion on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
