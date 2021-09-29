Czech crown firms ahead of c.bank meet, forint edges up

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

firmed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint snapping a

five-day losing streak and the Czech crown among the top gainers

a day ahead of an expected central bank rate hike.

The Czech crown firmed 0.15% to 25.4620 per euro

after local markets re-opened from a state holiday on Tuesday,

with focus largely on the Czech central bank meeting on

Thursday.

Analysts expect the bank to speed up rate hikes with a

larger-than-usual 50 basis points increase, the first since

1997.

The Hungarian and Czech central banks started raising rates

in June to fight inflation as their economies were bouncing back

from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The Hungarian forint edged up 0.06% and was trading

at 359.33 per euro, but still trading at a two-month low and

near the key 360-level.

The currency fell about 2% over the past week, pressured by

a lower-than-expected, 15-basis-point rate hike from the central

bank last week.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields and Hungary’s row with the

European Union over several issues have also weakened the

forint, traders have said.

“The Hungarian forint is the highest beta currency in this

peer group, and tends to do worse during risk-off moves,”

Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Hungarian government bond yields on the long end of the curve

retreated on Wednesday after a jump in the previous session.

“The rise in U.S. treasury yields reached the Hungarian bond

market yesterday, and yields rose by about 10 basis points, but

they have retreated somewhat today,” a fixed-income trader in

Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was 3.2% on Wednesday.

Besides the rise in core market yields, the gradual tapering

of the central bank’s quantitative easing program also affected

yields, another FI trader said.

The bank announced last week that bond purchases will

decrease from a weekly amount of 50 billion forints to 40

billion.

The central bank bought 30 billion forints ($98.62 million)

worth of government bonds from commercial banks at its weekly

aucion on Tuesday.

