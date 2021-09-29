Czech crown firms ahead of c.bank meet, forint edges up

larger-than-usual 50 basis points increase, the first since

Analysts expect the bank to speed up rate hikes with a

with focus largely on the Czech central bank meeting on

after local markets re-opened from a state holiday on Tuesday,

The Czech crown firmed 0.15% to 25.4620 per euro

a day ahead of an expected central bank rate hike.

five-day losing streak and the Czech crown among the top gainers

firmed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint snapping a

1997.

The Hungarian and Czech central banks started raising rates

in June to fight inflation as their economies were bouncing back

from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The Hungarian forint edged up 0.06% and was trading

at 359.33 per euro, but still trading at a two-month low and

near the key 360-level.

The currency fell about 2% over the past week, pressured by

a lower-than-expected, 15-basis-point rate hike from the central

bank last week.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields and Hungary’s row with the

European Union over several issues have also weakened the

forint, traders have said.

“The Hungarian forint is the highest beta currency in this

peer group, and tends to do worse during risk-off moves,”

Commerzbank wrote in a note.