Czech central bank shocks with 75 basis-point interest rate increase

Article content PRAGUE — The Czech National Bank (CNB) raised its main rate by 75 basis points on Thursday, an even heftier policy tightening than markets and analysts had expected, delivering its biggest hike since 1997 as inflation soars. The two-week repo rate stands at 1.50% after the hike, the highest level since March 2020 when the central bank slashed its rates to support an economy hit by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Reuters poll, all eight analysts had expected a 50-basis point hike that several central bankers had flagged in public comments.

Article content Governor Jiri Rusnok was due to comment on the decision at a news conference at 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT), where he will also present the board’s assessment of risks to the central bank’s macroeconomic outlook. The crown jumped by 0.5% after the announcement, and traded at 25.30 to the euro at 1300 GMT, just off its highest level since February 2020 hit earlier this month. Shorter-dated interest rate swaps climbed up to 5 basis points after the decision. Several central bankers have been concerned about a rise in inflation expectations, and the country’s tight labor market as factors adding to global price pressures. INFLATION JUMP Inflation jumped to 4.1% in August, a full percentage point above a month-old central bank economic forecast.