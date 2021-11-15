CyrusOne to go private in $15 billion deal with KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
(Reuters) – U.S. data center operator CyrusOne (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Monday it would be bought by KKR & Co (NYSE:) Inc and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a deal valued at about $15 billion, including debt.
The buyout is the latest deal in the data-center space, with Blackstone (NYSE:) purchasing QTS Realty (NYSE:) Trust Inc for $10 billion in June..
KKR and GIP will pay $90.50 in cash for each CyrusOne share, which represents a 5.9% premium to the company’s closing price on Friday.
Reuters had reported in September that Dallas-based CyrusOne was working with investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, CyrusOne said.
