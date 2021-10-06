Cyrano Peter Dinklage First Trailer

Hopeless romantics of the world, unite!
The film is based on the iconic play Cyrano de Bergerac, and follows the titular character (Peter Dinklage) as he continues to fall in love with his best friend, Roxanne (Haley Bennett), from afar.
Now, no matter your age, this story will likely sound familiar to you, as it’s been told and retold many, MANY times since the play was first published in 1897 by Edmond Rostand.
Given his outward appearance, Cyrano believes that Roxanne could never love him, so he’s grown comfortable in admiring her without telling her his true feelings — however, his life is uprooted when Roxanne admits to loving another, a new recruit named Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).
However, Christian is not as talented at speaking his romantic mind as Cyrano is, so the two hatch a scheme to win the love of Roxanne — Cyrano will write her love letters, claiming to be from Christian. But y’all already know it’s a recipe for disaster.
Also, did I mention it’s a musical?! BECAUSE IT’S A MUSICAL.
Now, if you’re thinking to yourself, “Wow, this movie looks like it was beautifully directed!” that’d be because it was directed by none other than Joe Wright, the gentleman behind Atonement, Darkest Hours, and BuzzFeed writer favorite, Pride & Prejudice (2005)!
In summary, this movie looks absolutely incredible. I would like all of the costumes sent to my home immediately. I would like the soundtrack pumped directly into my veins. And please, for the love of all that is holy, cast Peter Dinklage in more things!!!
There you have it! Be sure to catch Cyrano in all of its stunning glory when it hits theaters Dec. 31!
TV and Movies
