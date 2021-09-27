Cynthia Bailey Is Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ After 11 Years

It looks like the cast for the upcoming season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ will be in need of a facelift as another one of the show’s vets just announced she’s leaving the show!

After 11 years on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Cynthia Bailey is exiting the show.

She made the announcement Monday morning via her Instagram account, thanking her loyal fans for their support over the years.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Cynthia began her message.

But her exit from the show does not necessarily mean she’s leaving TV for good. In her message, she thanked NBC Universal and Bravo, saying she can’t wait “to see what we do next!”

She then thanked her RHOA castmates for the time they shared.

“Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” she said.

She ended her message by showing love to her fans.

“Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.”

Cynthia isn’t the only OG who won’t be returning for the upcoming season. Back in November of 2020, NeNe Leakes revealed she also wouldn’t be coming back. You can watch her talk about it more below:

There were also unconfirmed rumors that Porsha Williams would not be returning as she is currently filming a project with her fiancé Simon Guobadia. Porsha has not confirmed whether she’ll be returning or not but sounds like there could be a lot of new blood in the new cast! We’ll keep you posted.

