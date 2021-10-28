Cynthia Bailey Details Why She Was Unable To Attend Gregg Leakes’ Memorial Service

Cynthia Bailey broke her silence on why she didn’t attend the celebration of life for NeNe Leakes’ late husband Gregg Leakes after NeNe called her out online. If you recall, Gregg transitioned on September 1st after his battle with colon cancer. Yesterday while NeNe was on Instagram live with V-103 FM, she said Cynthia didn’t attend the repass service and called out the women from the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise for pitching in to send her a bouquet of flowers that she claimed cost $200 instead of the women sending flowers individually.

Cynthia spoke with Page Six and set the record straight, explaining she was out of town with her husband, Mike Hill, during Gregg’s memorial service, which she was sad to miss. However, she met with NeNe a week later and spent meaningful time with her. “I’m really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn’t make it to the actual celebration [of life] because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her,” she said. “Just hanging out with her at her lounge and pretty much closing the place down.”

Cynthia continued sharing that although it was awkward at first, she enjoyed the one-on-one time with NeNe. Citing that if she had attended the memorial, the alone time wouldn’t have happened. The former housewife was clear that it was imperative to give her condolences out of respect for Gregg in person, no matter the current relationship with NeNe. If you’re a fan of RHOA, you know that Cynthia and NeNe were once the best of friends, but for a few years, their once tight-knit friendship has grown astray. Last December, Cynthia shared to US Weekly that she was disappointed that NeNe didn’t attend her wedding ceremony, but she respected the decision.

Roomies, do you think NeNe & Cynthia will ever be close friends again?

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The post Cynthia Bailey Details Why She Was Unable To Attend Gregg Leakes’ Memorial Service appeared first on The Shade Room.