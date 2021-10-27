Cymbiotika’s Launches Canadian Online Store

The brand which formulates products with ONLY the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients is making it possible for Canadian shoppers to be able to shop on their own online e-commerce platform, with French translations, instead of needing to hop on the American platform (and pay in U.S. dollars). The new website will also bring faster shipping and won’t require customs fees to Canadian shoppers.

“This is a great development for our enthusiastic Canadian customer base, said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner Shahab Elmi. “Starting today, they can shop online in both English and French and get their favorite products delivered right to their door using Canadian currency. This coupled with our Canadian fulfillment center will make buying Cymbiotika products a seamless experience.”

Cymbiotika products contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com .

