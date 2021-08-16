CyberKongz’ mass monkey minting burns $4M in Ether in 5 hours By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

CyberKongz’ mass monkey minting burns $4M in Ether in 5 hours

The latest craze in animal themed nonfungible tokens has been such a big hit that it has become the top burner of transaction fees over the past 24 hours. CyberKongz, which started as a collection of 1,000 unique NFTs in early March 2021, has surged in popularity recently. So much so that it has today usurped NFT marketplace OpenSea and the world’s most popular decentralized exchange, Uniswap, in terms of Ethereum fee burning. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph