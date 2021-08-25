Cyber threats top agenda at White House meeting with Big Tech, finance executives By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the Colonial Pipeline outage following a cyber attack while facing reporters in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House will ask Big Tech, the finance industry and key infrastructure companies to do more to tackle the growing cybersecurity threat to the U.S. economy in a meeting with the President Joe Biden and members of his cabinet on Wednesday.

“Cybersecurity is a matter of national security. The public and private sectors must meet this moment together, and the American people are counting on us,” a senior administration official told reporters.

Cybersecurity has risen to the top of the agenda for the Biden administration after a series of high-profile attacks on network management company SolarWinds Corp, the Colonial Pipeline company, meat processing company JBS and software firm Kaseya. The attacks hurt the United States far beyond just the companies hacked, affecting fuel and food supplies.

The guest list includes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) CEO Andy Jassy, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) CEO Satya Nadella, Google’s parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc CEO Sundar Pichai and IBM (NYSE:) Chief Executive Arvind Krishna, according to two people familiar with the event.

One official said private sector executives were expected to announce commitments across key areas, including technology and staffing.

The meeting comes as Congress weighs legislation concerning data breach notification laws and cybersecurity insurance industry regulation, historically viewed as two of the most consequential policy areas within the field.

Executives for energy utility firm Southern Co (NYSE:) and financial giant JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) are also expected to attend the event.

The event will feature top cybersecurity officials from the Biden administration, including recently confirmed National Cybersecurity Director Chris Inglis, as well as Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, to lead different conversations with industry representatives.