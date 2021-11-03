CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – CVS Health Corp (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $1.97 on revenue of $73.79B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.79 on revenue of $70.52B.

CVS Health Corp shares are up 33% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.33% from its 52 week high of $91.45 set on November 2. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 23.28% from the start of the year.

CVS Health Corp follows other major Services sector earnings this month

CVS Health Corp’s report follows an earnings missed by Amazon.com on October 28, who reported EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $8.9 on revenue of $111.55B.

Visa A had beat expectations on October 26 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

