CVCoin (CVN) Price Is on the Rise By CoinQuora

Trending Crypto: CVCoin (CVN) Price Is on the Rise



CVCoin (CVN) has taken the spot as today’s trending cryptocurrency. This crypto has earned its place as the top crypto of the day due to its sudden spike in price. To be specific, the price of CVN has gone up by 23.72% over the past 24 hours.

At the time of writing, CVN is trading at a 24-hour volume of $3,200,977. Moreover, the crypto holds the rank of 199 on CoinMarketCap. In addition, it hosts a live market cap of $187,820,480 with a circulating supply of 12,380,890 CVN coins.

In detail, the price of CVN has been on a trip today. It went from $11.41 to $15.17. This could be a gateway to another rally. Perhaps the price of CVN will surpass or get back to its ATH set at $22.10 yesterday.

This possibility can be a very likely one. Just over the past two weeks, many altcoins have been surging and setting new all-time highs (ATHs). To name a few, IoTeX (IOTX), Solana (SOL), and ADA…

