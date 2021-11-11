Cutera, Inc. to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference

Article content

BRISBANE, Calif. — Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR ) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cutera.com and will be available for replay following the event.