Cute “Love Hard” Behind-The-Scenes Cast Photos

The cast is just as cute behind the scenes as they are on screen.

Who doesn’t love a good holiday rom-com? If you’re looking for a new feel-good movie, Love Hard should be at the top of your watchlist.


Bettina Strauss / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Starring Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Darren Barnet, the story starts as a modern-day catfish ploy and eventually becomes a classic Christmas romance.


Bettina Strauss / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Since the movie dropped on Netflix earlier this month, the cast has been sharing an array of behind-the-scenes throwbacks straight from the set. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below:

1.

To start, this hilarious trio that absolutely stole the show:

2.

A closer look at that green screen movie magic:

3.

Some of your favorite Christmas carolers between takes:

4.

This postcard-worthy holiday portrait:

5.

This sweet selfie that’ll make you cheese hard:

6.

That time they posed for a group photo complete with matching Santa hats:

7.

That time Jimmy O. Yang soaked up the scenic views you could only find on location in Vancouver:

8.

This Clueless-inspired #OOTD from a scene that didn’t quite make the final cut:

9.

This candid snack attack to fuel up before the next scene:

10.

This precious on-screen father and son moment:

11.

This dapper portrait where these two were dressed to the nines:

12.

This bittersweet farewell when things officially wrapped on set:

13.

This picture perfect hangout in the woods:

14.

This group shot that’ll makes you remember all the holidays at home:

15.

Finally, who can resist one last photo break that’s too cute for words:

What did you think of Love Hard? Share your review in the comments!

