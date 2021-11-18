Cute “Love Hard” Behind-The-Scenes Cast Photos

The cast is just as cute behind the scenes as they are on screen.
Starring Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Darren Barnet, the story starts as a modern-day catfish ploy and eventually becomes a classic Christmas romance.
Since the movie dropped on Netflix earlier this month, the cast has been sharing an array of behind-the-scenes throwbacks straight from the set. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below:
1.
To start, this hilarious trio that absolutely stole the show:
2.
A closer look at that green screen movie magic:
3.
Some of your favorite Christmas carolers between takes:
4.
This postcard-worthy holiday portrait:
5.
This sweet selfie that’ll make you cheese hard:
6.
That time they posed for a group photo complete with matching Santa hats:
7.
That time Jimmy O. Yang soaked up the scenic views you could only find on location in Vancouver:
8.
This Clueless-inspired #OOTD from a scene that didn’t quite make the final cut:
9.
This candid snack attack to fuel up before the next scene:
10.
This precious on-screen father and son moment:
11.
This dapper portrait where these two were dressed to the nines:
12.
This bittersweet farewell when things officially wrapped on set:
13.
This picture perfect hangout in the woods:
14.
This group shot that’ll makes you remember all the holidays at home:
15.
Finally, who can resist one last photo break that’s too cute for words:
What did you think of Love Hard? Share your review in the comments!