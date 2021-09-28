Cute Behind The Scenes Pictures Posted By The Cast Of “Squid Game”

They are all winners in my heart.
But turns out in real life, the cast likes each other. And these Instagrams with behind the scenes pics make me feel better because I know that they all still exist in real life and are cute too. See the following:
Here are Lee Yoo Mi aka “240” and Jung Ho-Yeon aka “67” taking selifes.
Here’s Kim Joo Ryung aka “212” enjoying her bed.
And here’s “212” and “240” looking happy to be there.
And also “212” and “67” being cute.
Here’s “67,” “240” and “212” just hanging out.
Here are the gals and Anupam Tripathi aka “199” in a cuddle puddle.
And “199” with his prized water bottle.
Here’s what playing “red-light green-light” looked like while filming.
Here’s Jung Ho Yeon (67) being visited on set by her best friend Jennie, from Blackpink.
Here’s Heo Sung Tae aka “101” showing off the guys getting ready for Tug-of-war and other lil’ moments.
And this is “101” and Park Hae Soo aka “218” getting a pic together and not trying to kill each other.
Here’s Wi Ha Joon, aka the police man, showing off his face in his red outfit.
And this is John D. Michaels, one of the VIPs revealing his face, and in the second photo, the other VIP making an appearance in the background.
Here are all the shoes that were left behind.
Here are just a bunch more pics that show the cast smiling instead of screaming/crying.
And here’s “199” singing.
