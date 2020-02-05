Curtis Jones says the Liverpool captaincy did not restrict natural instincts | Soccer news





Curtis Jones captained Liverpool against Shrewsbury

Curtis Jones took the responsibility of being named the youngest captain of Liverpool seriously, but did not allow a childhood dream to restrict his natural instincts.

The Toxteth-born teenager received the bracelet for the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup over Shrewsbury, just five days after celebrating his 19th birthday.

With seven senior appearances before his name, and goals in his last two FA Cup outings, Jones was always going to be an important figure in the youth team presented due to the winter vacations of the Premier League, making the first team of Jurgen Klopp was not available.

However, that did not change the confident young man, who threw a nutmeg and a rabona cross in a safe performance under the guidance of U23 manager Neil Critchley.

"I just enjoy every opportunity I have, whether for the U19 in the Champions League, Critch in the 23 or for Jurgen in the first team," he said.

"I go out and try to have fun and show what I am capable of doing. The children and I go out and show it and we are absolutely eager to get a victory."

"I think for any young player who comes to a team like this, where there are players who are the best in the world: we have a complete team full of incredible characters and incredible players and they are all incredibly talented. You have to go out there confident and Stand up and show what you are capable of doing and that is what I try to do in each game, as everyone says.

Jones scored his second goal in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury on January 26

"Any player outside looking inward could say that Liverpool is a difficult team to get in terms of the players they have in each position, they have an initial world class XI."

"But everyone sees that the player is there for the young people and believes in them and that is why he gives us this opportunity and gave me other opportunities along the way and I am sure that the rest of the children will have them on time."

Jones has been in the club since level U9 and receiving the honor of captaining the first team at such a tender age was all he could have dreamed.

Liverpool is far from Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Another boy of local origin, Steven Gerrard, did not do so until he turned 23, although he assumed the position permanently in a genuine first team, and held the position for 12 years.

"I never thought I would have the opportunity so soon to be the team captain," Jones added, his choice of words revealed his ambition to be a patron one day.

"It's a dream come true and has always been a dream since I was a child."

"I think that goes for any local boy in the academy, any player in the academy and even on the first team now."

"Captaining this great team in front of incredible fans and doing it at such a young age is a great honor and I will be recorded for the rest of my life."