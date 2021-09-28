Currency.com Reports 130% Client Growth in 1H 2021 By DailyCoin

Currency.com Reports 130% Client Growth in 1H 2021



Currency.com, the high-growth European crypto platform, today reported a strong rise in global client numbers and trading activity for the first six months ending 1 July 2021.

The number of new clients who opened an account on crypto platform Currency.com increased by 130% in H1 2021 compared to H2 2020. Over the same period, the crypto platform reported a surge in trading activity, with the total trading volumes executed on Currency.com across all markets growing by 197%[1].

In the first half of this year, clients also increased their trading activity on the platform. The total number of trades executed by clients increased by 968% from H2 2020 with notable interest in Dogecoin. The top traded cryptocurrency markets on the platform in H1 2021 included , , , and popular memecoins.

These results reflect Currency.com’s growing reputation as a crypto platform of choice among cryptocurrency investors and the rising interest in cryptocurrencies globally.

Vitaliy Kedyk, Head of Strategy at Currency.com commented:

“Our data shows that global adoption of cryptocurrency is firmly entrenched, showing no signs of slowing down. More global regulation, growing institutional interest and the ongoing search for alternative sources of returns in a low interest rate environment are lending support to the burgeoning asset class. More people are turning to cryptocurrencies. As a platform authorised and licensed to provide Distributed Ledger Technology services, Currency.com is well placed to support investors in their journey.”

Strong growth in recent months has been supported by Currency.com’s rapid response to clients’ needs. In H1 2021, Currency.com added 19 new ERC-20 and DeFi tokens to its platform[2]. Plans are underway to add more coins to the platform by the end of the year, such as PanCake Swap, Stellar, Curve DAO Token and TRON, among others.

Commenting on Currency. com’s plans for the rest of the year, Vitaliy said:

“With a mission to enable more people to invest in cryptocurrencies safely and easily, we will continue to enhance our features and offer clients a wide selection of products in line with global regulations and best practices. Supported by our free and extensive education resources, we aim to offer new and existing clients a host of new solutions in 2H 2021.”

Continue reading on DailyCoin