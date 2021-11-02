Currencies wait for RBA to kick off big central bank week

defend its yield target as bonds sold off over recent sessions.

sort of guidance change is expected after the bank failed to

Australia issues its policy decision at 0330 GMT and some

surging inflation looming over financial markets.

The RBA, Federal Reserve and Bank of England all meet with

define the rates outlook this week.

Australia to lead a handful of central bank meetings set to

highs on Tuesday as traders waited for the Reserve Bank of

SINGAPORE — The dollar hovered below recent

The Fed also begins a two-day meeting later on Tuesday,

where it is expected to announce tapering of its asset

purchases, and the BOE meets on Thursday with markets all but

pricing in a small rate hike.

Moves were slight in morning trade, with the yen a fraction

weaker at 114.11 per dollar and the greenback nursing

a small overnight loss on the euro, following

softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

The euro last bought $1.1599. The Aussie,

which had been steady through a week or so of wild selling in

the domestic bond market, held at $0.7521, though volatility

gauges point to a bumpy week.

“The RBA meeting is widely considered ‘live’ after the RBA

failed to defend its 0.1% April 24 bond yield target in the wake