Currencies wait for RBA to kick off big central bank week

SINGAPORE — The dollar hovered below recent
highs on Tuesday as traders waited for the Reserve Bank of
Australia to lead a handful of central bank meetings set to
define the rates outlook this week.
The RBA, Federal Reserve and Bank of England all meet with
surging inflation looming over financial markets.
Australia issues its policy decision at 0330 GMT and some
sort of guidance change is expected after the bank failed to
defend its yield target as bonds sold off over recent sessions.
The Fed also begins a two-day meeting later on Tuesday,
where it is expected to announce tapering of its asset
purchases, and the BOE meets on Thursday with markets all but
pricing in a small rate hike.
Moves were slight in morning trade, with the yen a fraction
weaker at 114.11 per dollar and the greenback nursing
a small overnight loss on the euro, following
softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.
The euro last bought $1.1599. The Aussie,
which had been steady through a week or so of wild selling in
the domestic bond market, held at $0.7521, though volatility
gauges point to a bumpy week.
“The RBA meeting is widely considered ‘live’ after the RBA
failed to defend its 0.1% April 24 bond yield target in the wake
of stronger than expected inflation data last week,” said
Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kim Mundy.
“We expect the RBA will abandon the 0.1% target while also
changing its forward guidance on the timing of the first hike in
the cash rate from 2024,” she said. “In our view, AUD can fall
if the RBA is not as hawkish as market pricing, but may find
support around the technical level of $0.7379.”
Analysts said the kiwi could track moves in its
Australian counterpart, while the broader market may also be
sensitive to the bank’s tone in addressing inflation as its U.S.
and UK peers face similar dilemmas.
The kiwi was marginally softer at $0.7177 in morning trade.
Sterling was also on the back foot at $1.3656, but
moves were small ahead of the Fed and the BOE.
“The elephant in the room is headline and underlying
inflation, which are higher than the (Fed) was anticipating,”
said Standard Chartered’s head of G10 FX, Steve Englander.
“We expect the (Federal Open Market Committee) to state that
the Fed is ready to act decisively if inflation is not moving
towards target levels when tapering ends, but it still expects
inflation to fall as supply constraints ease. We think investors
will see this as advancing the likely timing of Fed rate hikes,”
he said.
“We expect FX markets to react to the implied Fed threat of
rates moving off zero but discount inflation optimism. This adds
up to a dollar-positive combination of higher real rates and
increased risk-off positions.”
Trader positioning also points to bets on higher rates, with
speculators crowding in to short the yen.
“That’s a bet that interest rate trends will continue to
move against the yen as they rise elsewhere, particularly in the
U.S,” said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.
“In other words, there’s a majority that thinks the bond
sell-off isn’t over yet. It’s also, to a smaller extent, a bet
that risk sentiment will survive the experience.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0018 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1598 $1.1607 -0.07% -5.07% +1.1607 +1.1599
Dollar/Yen 114.0150 113.9900 +0.05% +10.42% +114.1250 +114.0500
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9095 0.9092 +0.03% +2.80% +0.9096 +0.9093
Sterling/Dollar 1.3650 1.3662 -0.08% -0.08% +1.3669 +1.3652
Dollar/Canadian 1.2375 1.2373 +0.00% -2.83% +1.2376 +1.2365
Aussie/Dollar 0.7520 0.7520 +0.02% -2.22% +0.7524 +0.7515
NZ 0.7176 0.7186 -0.13% -0.06% +0.7185 +0.7177
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)
