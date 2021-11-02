Currencies wait for RBA to kick off big central bank week

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

SINGAPORE — The dollar hovered below recent

highs on Tuesday as traders waited for the Reserve Bank of

Australia to lead a handful of central bank meetings set to

define the rates outlook this week.

The RBA, Federal Reserve and Bank of England all meet with

surging inflation looming over financial markets.

Australia issues its policy decision at 0330 GMT and some

sort of guidance change is expected after the bank failed to

defend its yield target as bonds sold off over recent sessions.

The Fed also begins a two-day meeting later on Tuesday,

where it is expected to announce tapering of its asset

purchases, and the BOE meets on Thursday with markets all but

pricing in a small rate hike.

Moves were slight in morning trade, with the yen a fraction

weaker at 114.11 per dollar and the greenback nursing

a small overnight loss on the euro, following

softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

The euro last bought $1.1599. The Aussie,

which had been steady through a week or so of wild selling in

the domestic bond market, held at $0.7521, though volatility

gauges point to a bumpy week.

“The RBA meeting is widely considered ‘live’ after the RBA

failed to defend its 0.1% April 24 bond yield target in the wake

of stronger than expected inflation data last week,” said

Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kim Mundy.

“We expect the RBA will abandon the 0.1% target while also

changing its forward guidance on the timing of the first hike in

the cash rate from 2024,” she said. “In our view, AUD can fall

if the RBA is not as hawkish as market pricing, but may find

support around the technical level of $0.7379.”

Analysts said the kiwi could track moves in its

Australian counterpart, while the broader market may also be

sensitive to the bank’s tone in addressing inflation as its U.S.

and UK peers face similar dilemmas.

The kiwi was marginally softer at $0.7177 in morning trade.

Sterling was also on the back foot at $1.3656, but

moves were small ahead of the Fed and the BOE.

“The elephant in the room is headline and underlying

inflation, which are higher than the (Fed) was anticipating,”

said Standard Chartered’s head of G10 FX, Steve Englander.

“We expect the (Federal Open Market Committee) to state that

the Fed is ready to act decisively if inflation is not moving

towards target levels when tapering ends, but it still expects

inflation to fall as supply constraints ease. We think investors

will see this as advancing the likely timing of Fed rate hikes,”

he said.

“We expect FX markets to react to the implied Fed threat of

rates moving off zero but discount inflation optimism. This adds

up to a dollar-positive combination of higher real rates and

increased risk-off positions.”

Trader positioning also points to bets on higher rates, with

speculators crowding in to short the yen.

“That’s a bet that interest rate trends will continue to

move against the yen as they rise elsewhere, particularly in the

U.S,” said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

“In other words, there’s a majority that thinks the bond

sell-off isn’t over yet. It’s also, to a smaller extent, a bet

that risk sentiment will survive the experience.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0018 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1598 $1.1607 -0.07% -5.07% +1.1607 +1.1599

Dollar/Yen 114.0150 113.9900 +0.05% +10.42% +114.1250 +114.0500

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9095 0.9092 +0.03% +2.80% +0.9096 +0.9093

Sterling/Dollar 1.3650 1.3662 -0.08% -0.08% +1.3669 +1.3652

Dollar/Canadian 1.2375 1.2373 +0.00% -2.83% +1.2376 +1.2365

Aussie/Dollar 0.7520 0.7520 +0.02% -2.22% +0.7524 +0.7515

NZ 0.7176 0.7186 -0.13% -0.06% +0.7185 +0.7177

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR