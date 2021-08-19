Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BUDAPEST — Central European stocks and
currencies weakened on Thursday as worries over a
sooner-than-expected tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the spread of the coronavirus hit risk appetite, strengthened
the dollar and put pressure on emerging markets.
CEE equities tracked a fall in European and Asian stocks as
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting
published on Wednesday gave the impression of a looming cut in
its pandemic-era bond-buying program.
Warsaw and Budapest stocks slid around 1.5%
each while Prague was 1% lower. Bucharest fell
0.3%.
The Czech crown weakened to a near two-week low,
sliding 0.15% to 25.492 per euro.
The currency failed to get a bump from comments on Wednesday
from Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok, who said he was among
those who got closer to considering a larger rate hike at the
bank’s last meeting.
Markets have speculated there was a chance the bank could
lift rates by 50 basis points, instead of 25 basis points, at
its next meeting after data last week showed a spike in
inflation.
The Hungarian forint eased 0.27% to 351.30 per
euro in low liquidity ahead of a national holiday in the country
on Friday, two FX traders in Budapest said.
“Next week’s central bank meeting could strengthen the
forint, possibly past the 350-level,” one trader said. “Further
signs of sooner-than-expected tapering by the Fed, though, could
halt those gains.”
A Reuters poll of analysts expects the National Bank of
Hungary to raise its benchmark rate by a further 30 basis points
next Tuesday to 1.5%.
The Polish zloty led losses, weakening 0.55% and
trading at 4.5826 per euro.
“At the turn of August and September, the risk of the rate
breaking even above 4.60 is significant, taking into account,
for example, the attitude of the NBP, which still has not
started rate hikes,” ING Bank wrote.
On Wednesday, the Polish central bank bought bonds worth
1.05 billion zlotys in a QE operation, much lower than what it
was in the previous month.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1041
CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romanian
EURHRK= Croatian
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1278.14 1290.83 -0.98% +24.44
00 %
.BUX Budapest 51430.9 52288.8 -1.64% +22.14
9 7 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2251.86 2284.97 -1.45% +13.50
%
.BETI Buchares 12097.5 12138.1 -0.33% +23.37
t 4 7 %
.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1956.99 1963.58 -0.34% +12.52
%
.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1>
.SOFIX Sofia 573.60 579.67 -1.05% +28.17
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
CZ2YT=R 2-year
CZ5YT=R 5-year
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R 2-year
PL5YT=R 5-year
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 1.64 2.08 2.23 0.97
Rep
Hungary 2.15 2.23 2.32 1.40
Poland 0.43 0.62 0.83 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
