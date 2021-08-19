Currencies, stocks weaken as investor mood hit by U.S. tapering fears

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

BUDAPEST — Central European stocks and

currencies weakened on Thursday as worries over a

sooner-than-expected tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and

the spread of the coronavirus hit risk appetite, strengthened

the dollar and put pressure on emerging markets.

CEE equities tracked a fall in European and Asian stocks as

minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting

published on Wednesday gave the impression of a looming cut in

its pandemic-era bond-buying program.

Warsaw and Budapest stocks slid around 1.5%

each while Prague was 1% lower. Bucharest fell

0.3%.

The Czech crown weakened to a near two-week low,

sliding 0.15% to 25.492 per euro.

The currency failed to get a bump from comments on Wednesday

from Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok, who said he was among

those who got closer to considering a larger rate hike at the

bank’s last meeting.

Markets have speculated there was a chance the bank could

lift rates by 50 basis points, instead of 25 basis points, at

its next meeting after data last week showed a spike in

inflation.

The Hungarian forint eased 0.27% to 351.30 per

euro in low liquidity ahead of a national holiday in the country

on Friday, two FX traders in Budapest said.

“Next week’s central bank meeting could strengthen the

forint, possibly past the 350-level,” one trader said. “Further

signs of sooner-than-expected tapering by the Fed, though, could

halt those gains.”

A Reuters poll of analysts expects the National Bank of

Hungary to raise its benchmark rate by a further 30 basis points

next Tuesday to 1.5%.

The Polish zloty led losses, weakening 0.55% and

trading at 4.5826 per euro.

“At the turn of August and September, the risk of the rate

breaking even above 4.60 is significant, taking into account,

for example, the attitude of the NBP, which still has not

started rate hikes,” ING Bank wrote.

On Wednesday, the Polish central bank bought bonds worth

1.05 billion zlotys in a QE operation, much lower than what it

was in the previous month.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1041

CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romanian

EURHRK= Croatian

EURRSD= Serbian 0 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1278.14 1290.83 -0.98% +24.44

00 %

.BUX Budapest 51430.9 52288.8 -1.64% +22.14

9 7 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2251.86 2284.97 -1.45% +13.50

%

.BETI Buchares 12097.5 12138.1 -0.33% +23.37

t 4 7 %

.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1956.99 1963.58 -0.34% +12.52

%

.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1>

.SOFIX Sofia 573.60 579.67 -1.05% +28.17

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT=R 2-year s

CZ5YT=R 5-year s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R 2-year s

PL5YT=R 5-year s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 1.64 2.08 2.23 0.97

Rep

Hungary 2.15 2.23 2.32 1.40

Poland 0.43 0.62 0.83 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan

Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR