Currencies, stocks weaken as investor mood hit by U.S. tapering fears

published on Wednesday gave the impression of a looming cut in

minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting

CEE equities tracked a fall in European and Asian stocks as

the dollar and put pressure on emerging markets.

the spread of the coronavirus hit risk appetite, strengthened

sooner-than-expected tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and

currencies weakened on Thursday as worries over a

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Warsaw and Budapest stocks slid around 1.5%

each while Prague was 1% lower. Bucharest fell

0.3%.

The Czech crown weakened to a near two-week low,

sliding 0.15% to 25.492 per euro.

The currency failed to get a bump from comments on Wednesday

from Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok, who said he was among

those who got closer to considering a larger rate hike at the

bank’s last meeting.

Markets have speculated there was a chance the bank could

lift rates by 50 basis points, instead of 25 basis points, at

its next meeting after data last week showed a spike in

inflation.

The Hungarian forint eased 0.27% to 351.30 per

euro in low liquidity ahead of a national holiday in the country

on Friday, two FX traders in Budapest said.

“Next week’s central bank meeting could strengthen the