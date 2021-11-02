Currencies firm as Fed eyed; EM shares struggle

Article content A 1% slide in Chinese shares curbed gains of a broader index of emerging market equities on Tuesday, while most currencies rose against a flat U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday. Markets are expecting the central bank to start tapering stimulus, but see price and wage increases as a challenge as policymakers try to give the economy as much time as possible to restore the jobs lost since the pandemic. South Africa’s rand joined other emerging market peers in moving higher against the dollar, putting it on course to end a five-day losing streak despite some unease about the result of a municipal election vote that could dampen government reforms.

Article content The currency rose 0.3%, retreating from eight-month lows. Based on a climate of discontent and a few surveys that have been conducted, some political analysts predict the ruling ANC’s vote share could fall below 50% for the first time since the end of apartheid. “This might further weaken the position of the party and of President Cyril Ramaphosa which in turn might dampen the prospect of further reforms,” said You-Na Park-Heger, a foreign exchange and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank. “If these concerns were to materialize it is likely to get more difficult for the rand to regain ground,” she said. The rand is down about 4% so far this year. Russia’s rouble recovered after losing close to 1% on Monday. The Russian central bank sees inflationary risks stemming from rising food prices that could keep inflation expectations at an elevated level.