Currencies ease, forint extends heavy losses after fuel price cap

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

eased on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar that gained for a

third day in a row put pressure on them, while a price cap on

fuel prices in Hungary added to the forint’s woes.

The dollar kept firming after a surprisingly strong U.S.

inflation print earlier this week encouraged bets on interest

rate hikes.

The Hungarian forint weakened 0.15% to trade at

365.40 to the euro, adding to its heavy losses from the previous

session.

The currency lost more than 1.8% versus the euro this week

as it was also pressured by uncertainty over the pace of the

Hungarian central bank’s policy tightening ahead of its meeting

next Tuesday.

Analysts and traders have said the bank needs to ramp up the

pace of its tightening as October inflation jumped above

expectations, to 6.5% year-on-year. A Reuters poll of analysts

expects a 30-basis-point hike to 2.1%.

Commerzbank wrote that the currency was also weakened by an

announcement on Thursday that the government will impose a cap

on fuel prices.

If the central bank “were to use the resultant slower

inflation data to hike rates by less than it would have, this

will be viewed by the FX market as a serious lapse of monetary

policy transparency and market signal efficiency,” Commerzbank

wrote.

“Perhaps this was the main concern behind forint’s sell-off

yesterday.”

The price cap “will have about 40bp downward impact on

headline inflation in December, while the effect on the November

CPI should be less pronounced,” Morgan Stanley said.

Shares in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL were

down 1.65% by 1008 GMT. Budapest’s stock index

underperformed the region on Friday and was down 0.72%.

The Polish zloty weakened 0.21% and was trading at

4.6388 to the euro, extending losses from the past two days.

“Local buyers were not present at the market on Thursday due

to a national holiday, which weakened the zloty,” an FX trader

in Warsaw said. “The zloty is undervalued and should recoup

losses today or on Monday if the dollar’s strengthening halts.”

Poland’s gross domestic product rose 5.1%

year-on-year in the third quarter, above expectations, a first

estimate from the statistics office showed on Friday.

The Czech crown eased 0.08% to 25.2390 per euro.

The Romanian leu held stable.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves, Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

