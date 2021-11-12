Currencies ease, forint extends heavy losses after fuel price cap

Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
eased on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar that gained for a
third day in a row put pressure on them, while a price cap on
fuel prices in Hungary added to the forint’s woes.
The dollar kept firming after a surprisingly strong U.S.
inflation print earlier this week encouraged bets on interest
rate hikes.
The Hungarian forint weakened 0.15% to trade at
365.40 to the euro, adding to its heavy losses from the previous
session.
The currency lost more than 1.8% versus the euro this week
as it was also pressured by uncertainty over the pace of the
Hungarian central bank’s policy tightening ahead of its meeting
next Tuesday.
Analysts and traders have said the bank needs to ramp up the
pace of its tightening as October inflation jumped above
expectations, to 6.5% year-on-year. A Reuters poll of analysts
expects a 30-basis-point hike to 2.1%.
Commerzbank wrote that the currency was also weakened by an
announcement on Thursday that the government will impose a cap
on fuel prices.
If the central bank “were to use the resultant slower
inflation data to hike rates by less than it would have, this
will be viewed by the FX market as a serious lapse of monetary
policy transparency and market signal efficiency,” Commerzbank
wrote.
“Perhaps this was the main concern behind forint’s sell-off
yesterday.”
The price cap “will have about 40bp downward impact on
headline inflation in December, while the effect on the November
CPI should be less pronounced,” Morgan Stanley said.
Shares in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL were
down 1.65% by 1008 GMT. Budapest’s stock index
underperformed the region on Friday and was down 0.72%.
The Polish zloty weakened 0.21% and was trading at
4.6388 to the euro, extending losses from the past two days.
“Local buyers were not present at the market on Thursday due
to a national holiday, which weakened the zloty,” an FX trader
in Warsaw said. “The zloty is undervalued and should recoup
losses today or on Monday if the dollar’s strengthening halts.”
Poland’s gross domestic product rose 5.1%
year-on-year in the third quarter, above expectations, a first
estimate from the statistics office showed on Friday.
The Czech crown eased 0.08% to 25.2390 per euro.
The Romanian leu held stable.
Article content
(Reporting by Anita Komuves, Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
