Currencies ease, forint extends heavy losses after fuel price cap

Article content BUDAPEST — Central European currencies eased on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar that gained for a third day in a row put pressure on them, while a price cap on fuel prices in Hungary added to the forint’s woes. The dollar kept firming after a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation print earlier this week encouraged bets on interest rate hikes. The Hungarian forint weakened 0.15% to trade at 365.40 to the euro, adding to its heavy losses from the previous session. The currency lost more than 1.8% versus the euro this week

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content as it was also pressured by uncertainty over the pace of the Hungarian central bank’s policy tightening ahead of its meeting next Tuesday. Analysts and traders have said the bank needs to ramp up the pace of its tightening as October inflation jumped above expectations, to 6.5% year-on-year. A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 30-basis-point hike to 2.1%. Commerzbank wrote that the currency was also weakened by an announcement on Thursday that the government will impose a cap on fuel prices. If the central bank “were to use the resultant slower inflation data to hike rates by less than it would have, this will be viewed by the FX market as a serious lapse of monetary policy transparency and market signal efficiency,” Commerzbank

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content wrote. “Perhaps this was the main concern behind forint’s sell-off yesterday.” The price cap “will have about 40bp downward impact on headline inflation in December, while the effect on the November CPI should be less pronounced,” Morgan Stanley said. Shares in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL were down 1.65% by 1008 GMT. Budapest’s stock index underperformed the region on Friday and was down 0.72%. The Polish zloty weakened 0.21% and was trading at 4.6388 to the euro, extending losses from the past two days. “Local buyers were not present at the market on Thursday due to a national holiday, which weakened the zloty,” an FX trader in Warsaw said. “The zloty is undervalued and should recoup losses today or on Monday if the dollar’s strengthening halts.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Poland’s gross domestic product rose 5.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, above expectations, a first estimate from the statistics office showed on Friday. The Czech crown eased 0.08% to 25.2390 per euro. The Romanian leu held stable. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1105 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech % EURHUF= Hungary 0 EURPLN= Polish EURRON= Romanian EURHRK= Croatian % EURRSD= Serbian 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1370.06 1373.990 -0.29% +33.3 0 9% .BUX Budapest 52692.5 53073.34 -0.72% +25.1 4 4% .WIG20 Warsaw 2379.58 2366.59 +0.55% +19.9 4% .BETI Buchares 12842.1 12782.64 +0.47% +30.9

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content t 8 7% .SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> 4% .CRBEX Zagreb 2011.04 2008.80 +0.11% +15.6 2% .BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1> % .SOFIX Sofia 603.57 602.87 +0.12% +34.8 7% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year s CZ5YT=R 5-year s CZ10YT= s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year s s PL5YT=R 5-year s PL10YT= s FORWARD 3×6 6×9 9×12 3M interb ank Czech 4.15 4.15 4.05 3.11 Rep Hungary 3.42 3.88 4.22 2.18 Poland 3.10 3.38 3.46 1.58 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************** **************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves, Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.