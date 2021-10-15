Home Business Currencies ease after week of gains fueled by rate hike hopes

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

edged lower in a mild correction on Friday, giving up some of

their gains posted over the past week on rate hike expectations

by the region’s central banks as inflation accelerated across

the region.

The Hungarian forint eased 0.19% to 359.65 per

euro. Attention was turning towards the Hungarian central bank’s

rate-setting meeting next Tuesday where another hike is

expected, after four consecutive increases since June.

According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the National Bank

of Hungary (NBH) is expected to raise its base rate by 15 basis

points to 1.8%.

There is also an odd chance that the bank could deliver a

bigger hike on Tuesday, some analysts said.

“We see a non-negligible risk of the central bank delivering

a one-off 30bp hike at the upcoming October or following

November meeting,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

The forint has given up nearly all its gains since the NBH

started tightening in June as it slowed the pace of rate rises

last month despite raising its inflation forecasts.

Since then, the Czech central bank has shocked markets with

a 75 bp rate increase, while the Polish central bank

unexpectedly raised its benchmark rate by 40 bps.

“Another 15-basis-point hike will not significantly help the

forint, though it could firm a little,” an FX trader in Budapest

said.

The Czech crown eased 0.09% to 25.400 to the euro,

though analysts expect it to remain supported by further rate

hikes. The currency has gained 3.26% so far this year,

outperforming its peers in the CEE region.

The Polish zloty slipped 0.12% to 4.5733 versus

the euro. The currency was still trading on the stronger side of

the important level of 4.6 as it has firmed 0.8% since the

beginning of the week.

“The market is still waiting for further interest rate

hikes, which, in its opinion, should take place already in

November,” Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest

down 1.17% and Warsaw easing 0.52%, while Bucharest

added 0.36%.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1110 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1361.18 1362.260 -0.08% +32.52

0 %

.BUX Budapes 54493.4 55136.00 -1.17% +29.41

t 8 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2446.75 2459.50 -0.52% +23.33

%

.BETI Buchare 12772.9 12727.40 +0.36% +30.26

st 5 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 2052.22 2047.27 +0.24% +17.99

%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 573.71 572.99 +0.13% +28.19

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 3.10 3.31 3.39 2.03

Rep

Hungary 2.47 2.80 3.04 1.86

Poland 1.52 1.90 2.30 0.68

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel

Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)

