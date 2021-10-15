Currencies ease after week of gains fueled by rate hike hopes

Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
edged lower in a mild correction on Friday, giving up some of
their gains posted over the past week on rate hike expectations
by the region’s central banks as inflation accelerated across
the region.
The Hungarian forint eased 0.19% to 359.65 per
euro. Attention was turning towards the Hungarian central bank’s
rate-setting meeting next Tuesday where another hike is
expected, after four consecutive increases since June.
According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the National Bank

of Hungary (NBH) is expected to raise its base rate by 15 basis
points to 1.8%.
There is also an odd chance that the bank could deliver a
bigger hike on Tuesday, some analysts said.
“We see a non-negligible risk of the central bank delivering
a one-off 30bp hike at the upcoming October or following
November meeting,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
The forint has given up nearly all its gains since the NBH
started tightening in June as it slowed the pace of rate rises
last month despite raising its inflation forecasts.
Since then, the Czech central bank has shocked markets with
a 75 bp rate increase, while the Polish central bank
unexpectedly raised its benchmark rate by 40 bps.
“Another 15-basis-point hike will not significantly help the

forint, though it could firm a little,” an FX trader in Budapest
said.
The Czech crown eased 0.09% to 25.400 to the euro,
though analysts expect it to remain supported by further rate
hikes. The currency has gained 3.26% so far this year,
outperforming its peers in the CEE region.
The Polish zloty slipped 0.12% to 4.5733 versus
the euro. The currency was still trading on the stronger side of
the important level of 4.6 as it has firmed 0.8% since the
beginning of the week.
“The market is still waiting for further interest rate
hikes, which, in its opinion, should take place already in
November,” Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest
down 1.17% and Warsaw easing 0.52%, while Bucharest

added 0.36%.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1110 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1361.18 1362.260 -0.08% +32.52
0 %
.BUX Budapes 54493.4 55136.00 -1.17% +29.41
t 8 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2446.75 2459.50 -0.52% +23.33
%
.BETI Buchare 12772.9 12727.40 +0.36% +30.26
st 5 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 2052.22 2047.27 +0.24% +17.99
%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 573.71 572.99 +0.13% +28.19
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R
CZ5YT=R
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R
PL5YT=R
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 3.10 3.31 3.39 2.03
Rep
Hungary 2.47 2.80 3.04 1.86
Poland 1.52 1.90 2.30 0.68
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel
Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)
