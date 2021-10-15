Currencies ease after week of gains fueled by rate hike hopes

According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the National Bank

expected, after four consecutive increases since June.

rate-setting meeting next Tuesday where another hike is

euro. Attention was turning towards the Hungarian central bank’s

The Hungarian forint eased 0.19% to 359.65 per

by the region’s central banks as inflation accelerated across

their gains posted over the past week on rate hike expectations

edged lower in a mild correction on Friday, giving up some of

of Hungary (NBH) is expected to raise its base rate by 15 basis

points to 1.8%.

There is also an odd chance that the bank could deliver a

bigger hike on Tuesday, some analysts said.

“We see a non-negligible risk of the central bank delivering

a one-off 30bp hike at the upcoming October or following

November meeting,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

The forint has given up nearly all its gains since the NBH

started tightening in June as it slowed the pace of rate rises

last month despite raising its inflation forecasts.

Since then, the Czech central bank has shocked markets with

a 75 bp rate increase, while the Polish central bank

unexpectedly raised its benchmark rate by 40 bps.

“Another 15-basis-point hike will not significantly help the