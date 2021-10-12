CureVac Slumps in Premarket; Tesla, GlaxoSmithKline Rise By Investing.com

© Reuters
By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Tuesday, 12th October. Please refresh for updates
- Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.0% after defying a general slump in Chinese car sales, posting its best month for local sales since the opening of its Shanghai factory. Overall Chinese car sales were down by 17% year-on-year in September.
- GlaxoSmithKline ADRs (NYSE:) rose 3.0% after Bloomberg reported that private equity groups interested in its consumer health care unit – soon to be spun off from the company’s pharma operations – have attached a $54 billion valuation to it. GSK also profited from the news that it will pool resources with CureVac to work on a second-generation messenger RNA-based vaccine for fighting Covid-19.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:) stock slumped 15%, however, as it finally abandoned efforts to get its first generation drug approved by regulators. Clinical tests had shown it had only a 48% efficiency rate in preventing serious disease.
- Chevron (NYSE:) stock inched up 0.1% after the company dodged a demand from shareholders to present firm targets for cutting its carbon emissions. While a company presentation did lay out targets for the emissions the company itself produces, it only committed to a proportional decline in emissions from its products, rather than an absolute one.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.0% after the construction materials group produced quarterly earnings and guidance largely in line with expectations, although it warned of inflated input prices in the coming months.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) stock rose 0.5%, reversing early losses, after confirming that its Columbus Day weekend schedule disruption caused it to cancel another 1,000 flights on Monday.
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.0% after it forecast a narrower loss for the third quarter than many expected. Excluding one-offs, American expects to lose between $620 million and $675 million, compared to an average forecast of $741.7 million.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:) stock rose 4.5% after the company said it will buy Diamonds Direct for $490 million in cash.
