Common elements of a natural cure for yeast infection are yogurt, garlic, and live enzymes that promote the proliferation of healthy, active bacteria in your vagina. One popular natural cure for yeast infection, however, is plain, unsweetened yogurt because plain, unsweetened yogurt has beneficial lactobacilli bacteria. Lactobacilli bacteria are good for your body in many ways, including preventing yeast from growing in the first place. In fact, the yeast-fighting benefit of lactobacilli goes beyond the vagina, as this bacterium is also beneficial in lowering the risk of certain types of cancers. If you’ve ever had a vaginal yeast infection, you know that the burning, itching, and pain associated with it are a result of excessive growth of the fungus Candida albicans, so it stands to reason that taking lactobacillus or a product containing it can help you cure your yeast infection.

You may have heard about natural remedy yeast infections and not even really understood much about them. Basically, they’re just an over the counter or natural remedy for symptoms such as a vaginal yeast infection that doesn’t respond to traditional treatment with anti-fungal drugs, topical creams, or oral prescriptions. Natural remedies don’t always work as well as prescription drugs, but when they do, they usually provide faster relief because they address the actual cause of the problem rather than just treating the symptoms. Some women use yogurt as a home remedy for Candida infections, but if you’re trying a natural cure for yeast infection, there are several things you can try first.

Antibiotics are sometimes prescribed for women who have recurring yeast infections. Sometimes, the doctors will prescribe them for treatment of other health issues. However, antibiotics kill off both good and bad bacteria, so when you stop taking the antibiotics, the good bacteria can start to grow out of control and cause infections again. This can be frustrating. If antibiotics aren’t the right answer, then there are some things you can try instead.

Garlic and tea tree oil are both natural cures for candida that have been proven effective by studies. Garlic works by killing the candida and preventing it from multiplying. It also contains antibacterial properties that can kill the bacteria in and around the vaginal area. Tea tree oil has antifungal properties that work to kill the fungus and restore the body’s natural balance.

To get immediate relief of your symptoms, you can wrap a clove of garlic in gauze and insert it into the vagina for at least two hours every day until symptoms subside. Garlic is also an antifungal, so it has the ability to penetrate the outer layers of the skin to reach the infected areas. To use garlic in your treatment, take a peeled clove and wrap it in gauze or cheesecloth. Leave it in place for at least two hours and then wrap it in another piece of cloth or gauze to leave it in the affected areas.

Probiotics are another natural cure for yeast infections. Probiotics contain beneficial bacteria that the body needs to get rid of harmful organisms in the digestive tract. Some people have argued that taking probiotics can make a person more susceptible to certain illnesses. However, studies have shown that taking probiotic can increase a person’s resistance to disease-causing organisms and boost their immune system. There are many different types of probiotics, so check with your doctor to determine which ones will work best for you.

A third natural cure for yeast infection has to do with the way you relax. When you’re stressed, your body releases a variety of chemicals that cause you to feel anxious, irritable and out of breath. Staying calm and comfortable can help you fight back against your infection. Find a comfortable place to sit and take some deep breaths.

Natural cure for yeast infections can be found anywhere. The above three home remedies are great ways to start, but if you don't feel comfortable with them or find that they don't work, there are other methods available. You may be interested in finding out more about an alternative treatment called "cemir" which has been shown to be a highly effective cure for many types of illness.