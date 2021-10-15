CUPE Local 416 Reach Tentative Agreement with Toronto Parking Authority

Article content

TORONTO — Workers at Toronto Parking Authority, who are members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 416, have reached a tentative agreement and avoided a possible lockout or strike.

“Our expressed goal at the bargaining table is to protect Toronto’s critical parking infrastructure that we need now more than ever as we collectively respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Eddie Mariconda, President of CUPE Local 416. “I am proud of our members’ tremendous perseverance during the pandemic and am confident that this tentative agreement recognizes their important contributions to our city.”

Details of the agreement will not be released until it has been ratified by members of CUPE Local 416 and the TPA.

CUPE Local 416 members at Toronto Parking Authority ensure the safety, accessibility, cleanliness, and maintenance of municipal parking infrastructure that provides the most affordable parking options in the city.

