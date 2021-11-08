Cudos Is Launching Phase Two, Buzz, of Their Incentivised Testnet – Project Artemis By DailyCoin

Cudos Is Launching Phase Two, Buzz, of Their Incentivised Testnet – Project Artemis



We are launching phase two of our incentivised testnet, Project Artemis, today, Monday, the 8th of November. This follows the successful completion of phase one, which saw thousands of developers and validators helping improve our decentralised cloud computing network.

Background

At the end of September, we launched the first phase of our incentivised testnet, Project Artemis. This first Apollo phase focused on a variety of starter tasks for onboarding Validators and developers, as well as collecting feedback and growing the community.

Over 22,000 developers expressed their interest to join this phase, giving us many valuable insights for improving and evolving their network. We will review and analyse all responses and start distributing rewards to validators over the coming weeks and to developers after the mainnet launch in early 2022.

“The Cudos team are excited about the progress to date with the successful completion of phase one of our incentivised testnet, Project Artemis. We’ve been working hard with engineers to improve the network based on the feedback we received and the insights we collected during this first phase. In the next phase, called Buzz, we’ll be going beyond basic start-up tasks towards more developer functional testing relating to smart contracts as we continue preparing for our mainnet release,”

commented Ethan Illingworth, our Blockchain Product Manager.

Highlights of phase two

Buzz would see the official launch of the Cudos Network ecosystem. This would allow developers to start testing smart contracts on Cudos. Additionally, tools for test contracts will also be available, which will give developers the freedom to start building anything they want to see on our network.

Moreover, participants in phase two will be able to try out the Gravity Bridge for moving assets from the Cudos Network to (Rinkeby). In parallel, Validators will be maintaining the testnet by keeping their nodes fully operational and performing but also contributing by looking at testing governance proposals.

How to join and get rewards?

To get involved right away, follow the links below:

Finally, you’ll also receive rewards based on the tasks you complete as part of the testnet. Validators will be getting their rewards after each phase, while developers will have native CUDOS airdropped to their wallets after the mainnet launch.

P.S. If you’ve already bought your CUDOS tokens, you can make the most of them by staking them on their platform to secure the network and, in return, receive rewards.

