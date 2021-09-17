Cuba’s cryptocurrency regulations take effect By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Cuba’s cryptocurrency regulations take effect

Resolution 215 of 2021 issued by the Banco Central de Cuba (BCC) — the country’s central bank — recognizing cryptocurrencies like (BTC) is now in effect.

According to Cuba’s official state news agency Prensa Latina, the order became official on Wednesday.