Cuban Artists to Launch Ambitious NFT Collection By DailyCoin

Cuban Artists to Launch Ambitious NFT Collection



The collection of portraits portrays the positive and the negative of the current reality in Cuba.

The project will be launched in December and refers to the year Christopher Columbus arrived in America.

Part of the profit from the sales of the works will be delivered to the people portrayed.

Cuban artists will launch a wide collection of digital portraits through non-fungible tokens (NFT) in December with the purpose of creating the “Crypto Cuban Social Club.”

The Caribbean island creators’ ambitious crypto art plan involves 1,472 digital portraits of Cubans, specially designed for online collectors around the world.

NFTs have become very popular in recent months. These digital assets encompass a diversity of collectibles such as images and videos, among others.

Taking advantage of the NFT boom, Cuban artists have launched this collection to describe today’s Cuba. The island, ruled by the Castro family for six decades, is a cluster of cities in ruins. Cuba is a country stopped in time with bad public services, outdated cars, and hunger.

Through cryptographic art, the artists want to show the reality of the country.

“The stories that people have told us literally encompass Cuban society, our daily life, our pain, our dreams,”

Guerra said to Reuters.

The project, which started in September, consists of a collection of photographs of Cubans in the street posing and wearing very creative costumes. The number of works is not a coincidence; it refers to the arrival of Christopher Columbus on the island in 1492.

“Freedom to Connect with Collectors around the World”

By acquiring the works, collectors will have the opportunity to interact with the “CryptoCubans” in different environments, including online platforms, live concerts, and other artistic events in the country.

The artists said the goal is to create a “unique community that will connect our music and culture with the rest of the world.”

Both the portraits and the people who appear in the works convey all the warmth of the Cuban people, in contrast to the digital world that can seem cold and distant, said Gabriel Guerra, co-founder of the project.

The encryption platforms have allowed the island’s photographers and artists to have a presence in markets and audiences, which would otherwise be impossible, since Cubans cannot travel or leave the country freely.

Guerra explained that “this can give Cuban artists not only the freedom to create, but the freedom to connect with collectors from around the world.”

20% of the profits of the works sold will go to the people portrayed. So 1,492 Cubans will benefit from the project by receiving cryptocurrencies and accessing the “crypto world,” the project’s website said.

On The Flipside

The NFTs of the artists gathered at the CryptoCuban Social Club can become a powerful means of expression for a people who have been repressed for decades.

Why You Should Care?

The CryptoCuban Social Club has promised those who buy its NFTs that they will not get just a digital image, but full access to a growing crypto community and a “life-changing project.”

The Cuban government announced in August that it would accept the use of cryptocurrencies in its economy. Cuba has followed in the footsteps of El Salvador and other Latin American countries, which see cryptocurrencies as a viable financial option to increase their income and investments.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin