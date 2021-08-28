Home Business Cuba set to recognize and regulate cryptocurrency By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

The Cuban government is reportedly planning to recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies for payments.

According to Aljazeera, the Caribbean nation’s central bank will establish rules for mainstreaming cryptocurrency transactions. Cuban authorities are also expected to distribute relevant licenses to businesses based on the crypto-related services they provide.