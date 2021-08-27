Cuba looking to adopt Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for payments By BTC Peers

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

With El Salvador setting the pace, it appears the Cuban government may be the next to adopt as legal tender.

According to recent reports, the country is looking to embrace cryptocurrencies for payments. The President of the Caribbean nation, Miguel Diaz Canel, is working with other authorities to review possible ways to use cryptocurrencies to overcome the financial turbulence caused by COVID-19. Consequently, Cuba’s central bank will likely set rules for digital currencies and also determine how to license providers of related services within the country.

The economy of the nation has been struggling for years. It was hit further when former US President Trump implemented new sanctions that crippled the use of the dollar.

Thanks to their decentralized nature, Bitcoin and other altcoins could provide a viable alternative for Cuba. However, Cuba wants to ensure some level of control over the industry.

BTC PEERS reported in June that El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Since then numerous other countries have been looking to mimic the move and adopt digital currencies into their systems.

