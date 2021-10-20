CSX Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. CSX Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – CSX (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

CSX announced earnings per share of $0.43 on revenue of $3.29B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.378 on revenue of $3.07B.

CSX shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.49% from its 52 week high of $34.96 set on May 10. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 17.33% from the start of the year.

CSX follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

CSX’s report follows an earnings beat by Canadian National Railway on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.52 on revenue of $3.59B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.41 on revenue of $3.51B.

FedEx had missed expectations on September 21 with first quarter EPS of $4.37 on revenue of $22B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.88 on revenue of $21.93B.

