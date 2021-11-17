Cryptyde, Inc. Announces Nick Cannon & The Ncredible Gang’s First NFT Album By DailyCoin

Cryptyde, Inc. Announces Nick Cannon & The Ncredible Gang’s First NFT Album



Cryptyde, Inc., a selective acquisitions company focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries, announced today that its E-NFT platform is set to release, business mogul, multi-talented film star, comedian, TV and radio host, writer, director, executive producer, philanthropist and musician, Nick Cannon and the Ncredible Gang’s first-ever NFT album.

The album titled “Nick Cannon Presents: SucStress – the E-NFT Album,” executive produced by Nick Cannon, Charles “Frisco Chuck” Kelley and Erik “E Smooth” Hicks, includes 11 original songs each having an accompanied digital art piece. As an exclusive limited edition, only 250,000 copies will be available to purchase starting, Tuesday November 16th, 2021 at 5pm EST, exclusively on E-NFT.com.

Nick Cannon exclaimed, “I’m excited to get in this NFT world with the Ncredible Gang Project SucStress.”

Erik Hicks of Emmersive Entertainment stated,

“The Ncredible Gang SucStress project is straight fire! Nick and all of the artists, songwriters, and producers on this album absolutely brought their A+ game. Hip-hop at its finest. Thank you, Frisco Chuck, for lavishly coordinating and running point.”

“We are honored to join forces with Nick Cannon on this project,”

said Brian McFadden, CEO of Cryptyde, Inc.

“Nick and the Ncredible Gang created a dynamic album and is a true example of the level of genuine talent we look to continue to highlight on our NFT platform.”

Information provided by FinancialNewsMedia.

