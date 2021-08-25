CryptoZoon AMA with Binance Smart Chain Community — Recap By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- CryptoZoon recently had an AMA session with Faizan, a Binance Angel
- The project has gone through massive growth and continues to develop as a platform
- The game will be implementing a massive upgrade in 2 days
CryptoZoon, one of the fastest-growing play-to-earn blockchain games, recently conducted an AMA with the Binance Smart Chain community. The Technical Manager of the CryptoZoon project, the pseudonymous Yaki Killer shared a lot of information about the project and some of their plans for the future.
AMA Recap
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.