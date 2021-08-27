CryptoPunks NFTs Record $900 Million Month Sales By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

CryptoPunks NFTs Record $900 Million Month Sales



CryptoPunks is shaping into a record month of their NFT sales.

The total NFT sales are almost $900 million total spent over the past 30 days.

CryptoPunks August sales are triple the previous NFT sales in May.

Over the past 30 days, almost $400 million has been spent on CryptoPunks. In addition, August is shaping up to be a month for non-fungible token (NFT) sales, with almost $900 million total spent.

According to the tracking portal NFT data, $896 million has been spent on NFTs over the past 30 days. This amount is expected to exceed $900 million by the end of the month, marking a new record for the growing industry.

The number is more than triple from the previous NFT sales in May $255 million was sold. However, August shows a skyrocket in sales, and it has mainly due to CryptoPunks and

