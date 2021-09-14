CryptoPunks floor price slips below 80 ETH as NFT trading volume deflates by 50% By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
CryptoPunks floor price slips below 80 ETH as NFT trading volume deflates by 50%

The minimum cost to buy a CryptoPunks nonfungible token (NFT) from secondary marketplaces dropped below 80 Ether (ETH) on Sept. 14.

Larva Labs reported that the so-called “CryptoPunk 1417,” a pixelated avatar of one of 3840 women created by digital artists Matt Hall and John Watkinson, is listed for sale at 79.99 ETH (almost $266,168).

CryptoPunk 1417 bargain history. Source: Larvis Labs
Custom NFT floor tracker. Source: Dune Analytics
Top five NFT collectibles sales in the past seven days. Source: CryptoSlam
CryptoPunks trade volume throughout its history. Source: CryptoSlam
NFT sales volumes. Source: Nonfungible